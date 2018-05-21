Lopers Finish Fourth In Conference Standings

Kearney, Neb. – Nebraska-Kearney vaulted up seven spots in the race for the 2017-18 MIAA Commissioner’s Cup. The “All-Sports Trophy” returned to the league with the 2016-17 academic year. In 2018, the Trophy is now presented by McCownGordon Construction of Kansas City. The cup is presented at the end of each academic year to the league’s top performing school in conference play and is based on a point system, reflecting the finish of each team in conference play.

The number of points awarded per sport is based on the number of schools that participate in that particular sport. Each institution’s grand point total is then divided by the athletic programs it sponsors, giving an overall average finish for the school. UNK came in fourth place (8.6) in 2017-18, trailing only Central Missouri (11.4), Pittsburg State (11.1) and Central Oklahoma (9.8). The Lopers placed first in wrestling and volleyball, second in men’s tennis and was fourth or fifth in six others sports. In 2016-17, UNK finished 11th (6.8) with UCM placing first (10.9).

2017-18 Final Commissioner’s Cup Standings

1. Central Missouri, 11.4

2. Pittsburg State, 11.1

3. Central Oklahoma, 9.8

4. Nebraska Kearney, 8.6

5. Northeastern State, 8.5

T6. Emporia State, 8.4

Northwest Missouri State, 8.4

T8. Missouri Southern State, 7.9

Washburn, 7.9

10. Lindenwood, 6.9

11. Fort Hays State, 6.3

12. Missouri Western State, 5.9

13. Lincoln, 5.6

14. Southwest Baptist, 5.3