Kearney, Neb. – Sophomores Montrez Jackson and Tiara Schmidt earned All-American honors Saturday at the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Championships in Kingsville, Texas.

Jackson (Trenton, Fla.) came in sixth in the high jump with a leap of 6-11 with Schmidt (McCook) 11th in the women’s shot put with a toss of 48-4. On Thursday Cairo senior Grant Myers tied for sixth place in the pole vault to earn first-team All-American accolades.

In his first national meet, Jackson cleared 6-6.25 and 6-8.25 on his first two attempts. It took him two tries to get past 6-9.75 and 6-11 before bowing out. The Loper wide receiver missed on two attempts on 7-0.25 and then didn’t clear 7-1.50. Jackson is UNK’s first outdoor All-American in the high jump since Derek Bailey in 2003 (5th/6-11).

Ethan Harris of Colorado Mesa and Kevin Schultz of Northwest Missouri State both cleared 7-2.50 but Harris took home the national title thanks to clearing 7-1.50 on his first attempt.

Schmidt came in with a career-best effort of 48-7 and almost matched that in her second attempt. Her first throw today traveled 46-0.75 with her third effort being a foul. Lindsay Baker of Ohio’s Ashland won the national title (54-4.25) with Pittsburg State’s Jena Black coming in eighth (49-9) to grab the last first-team All-American honor. Schmidt is UNK’s first outdoor All-American since 2015 and the first in the shot put since Jackie Ziemke in the 2014 indoor meet.

Also on Saturday Elm Creek senior Jacob Bartling and Waco senior Mackenzie Crowder closed out stellar throwing careers. Bartling finished 15th in the men’s shot (56-10.25) with Crowder 22nd in the women’s shot (44-9.75). Eldred Henry of Findlay’s Ohio won the men’s shot natty (70-5.25) with Lindsay Baker from Ohio’s Ashland leading the women’s race thanks to a heave of 54-.1.25.