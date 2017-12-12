Lopers Finish The Season In The Top 10

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team is ranked ninth in the final AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Assoc.) Division II Coaches Top 25 poll of the 2017 season.

UNK (33-4) won the MIAA Tournament title this year as well as being MIAA co-regular season champions. The Lopers also reached a 19th straight NCAA Tournament and recorded the program’s 30th 30-win season.

This marks the UNK’s 13th Top 10 finish with seven of those efforts coming in the last eight years. Kearney’s highest finish came in 2005 (second) when it was national runner up. The Lopers received 737 points this time around to come in behind South Central Region champion Regis (Colo.). UNK beat the Rangers (31-4) in four sets back on October 3rd.

Central Region champion Concordia-St. Paul (34-3) swept through the Elite Eight to win its ninth national title in the past 11 years. The Golden Bears lead a group of 12 Central teams in the Top 27, including four of the top nine.

Rounding out the top five were national runner up Florida Southern (second), Southwest Minnesota State (third), Minnesota-Duluth (fourth) and Lewis, Ill. (fifth). Other MIAA teams in the poll were Central Oklahoma (18th) and Missouri Western State (25th).

Kearney begins spring ball in March 2018.