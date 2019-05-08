Lopers Finish Up Season

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney women’s golf team shot a 54-hole total of 956 to finish in 10th place at the 2019 NCAA Central Regional Tuesday in Muskogee, Okla. The 12-team tournament was held at the par 71 Muskogee C.C. and hosted by MIAA member Northeastern State. Due to expected severe weather on Wednesday the event was cut short a full day and the teams played the final two rounds on Tuesday. The four low teams advance to the NCAA Championships later this month in Florida . Puerto Rico freshman Faviola Gonzalez was the most consistent tied for 29th place UNK will tee it up again in September with many Lopers playing in various amateur state tournaments this summer.