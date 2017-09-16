Lopers Go 3-0 In Texas

Kearney, Neb. – Senior middle blocker Tara Ziegelbein had a team-high 12 kills and the sixth-ranked Nebraska Kearney had eight more blocks to sweep Lubbock Christian (-17, -18, -23) Saturday afternoon in Canyon, Texas.

The Lopers (11-1) have won eight straight and improve to 4-0 vs. Texas schools this fall. The Chaparrals, from the Heartland Conference, drop to 3-7.

UNK hit just .198 as LCU managed 11.0 of its own blocks, as well as 40 digs. The Lopers, who had 21 combined blocks to beat Midwestern State and West Texas A&M on Friday, still controlled the first two sets.

The third set was a different story as it featured 13 ties and nine lead changes. UNK finally closed out the match thanks to kills by sophomore Julianne Jackson (Bonner Springs, Kan.) and Ziegelbein (Lincoln Lutheran).

Besides the work at the net, UNK had seven aces and 46 digs. Setter Lindsey Smith (Dakota Dunes, S.D.), junior Morgan Stute (Kearney Catholic) and freshman MK Wolfe (Omaha Marian) had two aces apiece with Wolfe (11) having a team-best dig total. On the young season, Kearney is now plus 61 in the serve game.

Ziegelbein hit .611 as she had just one error in 18 swings with outsides Kendall Schroer (Ogallala) and Kaitlynn Thomas (Yutan) both having eight kills. Ziegelbein (five) had the most blocks with Smith at three and Jackson and Thomas providing two apiece.

Emily Hathaway hit .400 and had seven kills and an ace to pace LCU.

Kearney hosts Washburn and Emporia State next weekend. The match on Friday can be heard on 93.1 KRVN FM and krvn.com