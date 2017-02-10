Lopers Have Big Night At Home

Kearney, Neb – Junior guard Yashua Trent started a 7-0 run by burying a three pointer with 38 seconds left as Nebraska-Kearney edged Central Oklahoma, 80-74, Thursday night in the Health & Sports Center. UNK (16-7, 9-5) and UCO (14-8, 9-5) are now tied for third place in the MIAA standings. With the win, the Lopers improve to 7-4 in games decided by 10 points or less. Trent went 8 of 11 from the field (1 of 2 threes) and 6 of 9 at the line to tally a game-high 23 points. Also having five assists and a steal, the total was just three off his season-best effort. Next, Trey Lansman had 10 points and 10 rebounds by the break and finished with 18 points and 14 boards (10 defensive). UNK hosts Northeastern State Saturday afternoon in the regular season home finale. The RiverHawks (3-19, 2-12) have lost nine straight after tonight’s 73-66 setback at Fort Hays State. Kearney, Neb.

A fast start and solid defense helped the Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team stun ninth-ranked Central Oklahoma, 55-52, Thursday night at the Health & Sports Center. UNK improves to 8-14 (4-10) while the Bronchos (20-3, 11-3) drop a second straight game and suffer its first road loss (13-1). Down by as many as 15 points in the second half, UCO came back as they held UNK to nine points in the third quarter and 13 in the fourth. However, UNK made 4 of 6 free throws in the final 26 seconds and then saw Broncho starter Marley Anderson miss three straight three pointers in the last 11 seconds. Leading almost from start to finish, the Lopers jumped on the ‘Chos from the opening tip, holding leads of 11-5, 17-7 and 33-21. A three from junior guard Michaela Barry (Norfolk Catholic) started the second half but UCO slowly whittled the deficit down to a single point, 51-50. A three from veteran Olivia Mason was swatted out of bounds by sophomore reserve post Imani Kyser (Madison, Ala.) with 49 seconds left. Six-five junior post Jesheon Cooper missed a bunny in the lane soon after and then the Lopers made its way to the line to increase its lead. Barry tallied 17 of her game-high 22 points in the first half. She finished 9 of 22 (3 of 9 threes) from the floor and 1 of 1 at the line. Playing a team-high 36 minutes, she also had three assists and no turnovers. UNK hosts Northeastern State Saturday afternoon. The RiverHawks (6-16, 2-12) fell at Fort Hays State tonight, 77-44.