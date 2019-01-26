Lopers Have Good Day At Seward

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney track and field team won seven events at the annual Concordia Classic Friday night in Seward.

The non-team scoring meet began Thursday afternoon with the multi-events and started up again on Friday.

Coming first in their respective event was Cairo senior Grant Myers (pole vault), Iowa sophomore Maddie Bach (1,000 meters), Columbus sophomore Nick Balerud (3,000 meters), Imperial sophomore Destiny Reinke (800 meters), McCook sophomore Tiara Schmidt (shot put), Kearney sophomore Cole Willis (1,000 meters) and Hastings freshman Lukaas Simonson (800 meters).

The Lopers were runner up in some of these same events as well as five others. UNK dominated in several areas, going one through four in the men’s 800 and 3,000, having six in the men’s shot top 10, four in the top six in the men’s mile and three of the top four finishers in both the women’s 800 and 1,000 meter runs.

Schmidt improved her standing on the national list with a career-best toss of 48-5.25 to win the shot. That also vaults up to sixth on the UNK all-time top 10 list. She also led the Lopers with a third place effort in the weight throw (56-7.50). The men’s throwers were led by Elm Creek senior Jacob Bartling in the shot (2nd/55-9.75) and Grand Island grad transfer Zach Brittain in the weight throw (5th/56-1).

Myers cleared 16-0.75 to again win in the vault with Holdrege sophomore Baylie Bryant going 11-2.50 to lead the women’s crew. In other field events, Grand Island junior Mackenzie Puckett was second in the long jump (17-7.50) and Lincoln sophomore Jacob Dowd was runner up in the high jump (6-5.50).

On the track, Reinke (2:22.49) and Bach (3:05.24) win for a second straight week as Reinke paced the 800 field by five seconds with Bach edging out teammate Lacie Lindner by two seconds to win the 1,000. Both move into the Loper top 10 in the event thanks to their efforts.

In literally a photo finish, Simonson (2:01.47) nipped Holdrege freshman Trevor Matousek (2:01.52) to take gold in the men’s 800. Two hundred meters more saw Willis (2:29.92) beat out Lincoln sophomore Nate Pierce (2:31.18) to lead the field. Finally, Columbus sophomore Nick Balerud led a pack of Lopers and 13 others in the 3,000 (8:52.49).

Finally, Ogallala sophomore Max Lindgren was second at 600 meters (1:22.72), Sidney junior Jachob Wiedeburg was runner up in the mile (4:29.76) and Oklahoma sophomore Cassidy McIntire reached the 60 meter finals where she came in second (7.95).

The annual UNK Indoor Invite (PDF) will be held in Cushing Coliseum next weekend. Some Lopers will also head down the road to UNL for the annual Frank Sevigne Husker Invite.