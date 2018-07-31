Kansas City, Mo. – The 2018 MIAA Football Media Day, presented by Seigfreid Bingham, on Tuesday, July 31st, will be streamed live and free of charge on the MIAA Network. Individual interviews with student-athletes will also be available on the MIAA’s Facebook page. Nebraska-Kearney will be represented by head coach Josh Lynn, graduate student and center David Squiers and fifth-year senior defensive end Tye Spies. The Lopers will be the first team on the podium (10 a.m.). Each school’s press conference with its head coach and student-athletes will be available on at themiaanetwork.com. No subscription is required to watch the press conference and will be available for free throughout the entire day.
Lopers Headed to Kansas City Today
© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Comments