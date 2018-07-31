Lopers Headed to Kansas City Today

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-326308 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
BY MIAA Conference | July 31, 2018
Kansas City, Mo. – The 2018 MIAA Football Media Day, presented by Seigfreid Bingham, on Tuesday, July 31st, will be streamed live and free of charge on the MIAA Network. Individual interviews with student-athletes will also be available on the MIAA’s Facebook page. Nebraska-Kearney will be represented by head coach Josh Lynn, graduate student and center David Squiers and fifth-year senior defensive end Tye Spies. The Lopers will be the first team on the podium (10 a.m.). Each school’s press conference with its head coach and student-athletes will be available on at themiaanetwork.com. No subscription is required to watch the press conference and will be available for free throughout the entire day.

