Lopers Held to Season-Low Point Total; Lansman Scores Team-High 18

Kearney, Neb. – The Central Missouri Mules shot 55 percent from the field and got a combined 37 points from senior post Marquiez Lawrence and junior guard Spencer Reaves to beat Nebraska-Kearney, 75-57, Saturday afternoon in an MIAA Tournament semifinal game in Kansas City.

The second-seeded Mules (21-8) advance to Sunday’s title game where they’ll face either Northwest Missouri State or Missouri Southern State. The third-seeded Lopers end the year at 20-10.

Leading from start to finish, UCM shot over 70 percent for much of the first half and then took the air out of the ball in the second half to stave off a couple of UNK rallies. In a game that was about a 10-point margin throughout, the Mules hit some late free throws to increase the margin of victory.

“We didn’t have it today. You have to give Central Missouri a lot of credit. They are playing at a really high level and their kids came out and made a lot of plays. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to stay with them,” said Loper head coach Kevin Lofton.

UNK was held to a season-low point total as it shot 36 percent in both halves. This marked just the fifth time all season the Lopers shot below 40 percent (19 of 52; 36.5). UCM also had a plus seven rebounding margin, 34-27, and tallied 42 of its points in the paint.

“If you look at the way we shot the ball against Washburn (in the quarterfinals), anytime we had an open look, it felt like we shot it really well. Today, especially in the first half, we couldn’t get much to fall. We struggled to convert things around the basket, struggled to keep them out of the lane which we had talked about,” said Lofton.

A second-team All-MIAA pick, Reaves went for a game-high 20 thanks to a 9 of 9 effort at the line and 5 of 8 shooting (1 of 2 threes) from the field. With 5:56 to play, the lefty drained a fade away three as the shot clocking was winding down, making the score 59-47. Two minutes later, he got fouled on a triple try and subsequently made all three freebies to push the Mule lead to 66-53.

Lawrence, a member of the 2017 All-MIAA defensive team, had an efficient 24 minutes as he finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds (nine defensive) and three blocks. He was 8 of 10 from the field and his put back layup with 4:51 to go gave UCM its biggest lead to that point, 63-49.

“Their guards do a really good job of penetrating and getting into the ten-foot zone. We tried to keep them out of there but their athleticism is good and we never really got it done to the level we would’ve hoped. We tried some zone in the second half, to help us out, but gave up some looks there and went back to man,” said Lofton.

UNK fell behind 14-7 six minutes into the game but three treys from Minnesota sophomore Isaiah McKay kept the Mules within striking distance. His final one cut the deficit to six, 25-19, but then UCM went on an 8-0 run.

Chicago junior guard Yashua Trent beat the first half buzzer with his lone three of the game, making it a 40-30 score at the break. UCM’s lead remained between seven and 12 points until that Lawrence layup.

The Mules also saw starting guard DJ Richardson have 14 points, four rebounds and three assists. Post Jakob Lowrance provided seven points and four rebounds (three offensive) in 15 minutes off the bench.

For UNK, Iowa junior forward Trey Lansman made six free throws and six field goals to score a team-high 18. He also had six boards, three blocks, two assists and two steals in 38 minutes.

Next, Trent went for 12 points and six assists with York junior guard Ty Danielson at 11 points and four boards. Finally, Iowa freshman forward Kyle Juhl had a team-best seven rebounds (three offensive).

“We wish we would’ve played a little bit better and be moving on. But I think, all in all, we have a group of kids who came in and gave good effort every day in practice. To be sitting here in the semifinals and with a 20-10 record, after being picked sixth, it’s a testament to our team,” said Lofton.

Guard Kevin Dineen (Creighton Prep), UNK’s lone senior, nailed a three in the closing seconds to finish out his four-year career.

“We have a young team. I’m already looking forward to next year and being back in the same position. I told a few guys afterwards we’ll be back. I hope that’s what we can do,” said Danielson