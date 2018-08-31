Lopers Improve To 6-0 On The Year

Click here to listen

Kearney, Neb. – The fifth-ranked Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team used a balanced offensive attack, served up seven aces and had 103 digs to sweep South Dakota Mines and Midwestern (Texas) State Friday night at the Health & Sports Center.

The matches were part of the annual Rosella Meier UNK Fall Classic presented by Runza and New Victorian Inn & Suites. UNK (6-0) will face the Minot (N.D.) State Beavers and Newman (Kan.) Jets on Saturday. To beat the SDM Hardrockers (-21, -12, -12) this afternoon, the Lopers hit a solid .324 (40-7-102), dug up 50 balls and had seven team blocks. Things were dicey early on as the ‘Rockers, from the RMAC, had 17 of its 30 kills in the first set. UNK broke a 19-all tie thanks to a 6-2 run that featured three kills and an ace.

It was all Kearney from there as Mines hit just .044 (30-25-114) overall. Individually, junior outside Julianne Jackson (Bonner Springs, Kan.) and sophomore middle/right side Anna Squiers (Kearney Catholic) had eight kills apiece with senior outside Kendall Schroer (Ogallala) providing seven more. Squiers also hit .500 and had three blocks with Jackson managing 14 digs.

Next, senior setter Lindsey Smith (Dakota Dunes, S.D.) had 33 assists, five digs and four kills and sophomore middle Josie Cox (North Platte) recorded four blocks. Midwestern State, from the Lone Star Conference, upset nationally-ranked Central Oklahoma in five sets last weekend. However, the Mustangs (2-4) were swept by Newman this afternoon and then fell in three sets to the Lopers (-17, -9, -20). Hitting .282, UNK used a strong service game to keep a very tall MSU team on its heels. The ‘Stangs finished with only 24 kills while hitting .000. Defensively, the Lopers had 53 digs and six blocks and served up three aces.

Jackson (15 digs, 11 kills and two blocks) had another all-around effort with sophomore middle Mackenzie Puckett (Grand Island) providing seven hills two blocks and a .357 hitting efficiency. Finally, Schroer had a team-best 11 kills and hit .308.

Other Tourney Scores

Minot State 3, S.D. Mines 0 (-20, -14, -17)

Minot State 3, Newman 0 (-13, -16, -11)

Newman 3, Midwestern State 0 (-16, -20, -12)