Lopers in Regional Rankings For First Time In Seven Years

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team is ranked sixth in the first edition of the NCAA region rankings.

The rankings determine the 64-team NCAA Division II Tournament field in March. The field is made up of eight teams from Division II’s eight regions.

The Central Region consists of schools from the MIAA, GAC (Great American Conference) and NSIC (Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference). The three conference tournament winners receive automatic bids to the NCAA’s so there are five at-large bids available in the Central.

This is UNK’s first appearance in the rankings in seven years; the 2010-11 Lopers (finishing 13-14) appeared in the second rankings of that season.

UNK (15-4 in D2 games) has key wins over No. 7 Emporia State, No. 8 Pittsburg State and No. 10 Wayne State. Kearney hosts No. 9 Central Oklahoma, a team it lost to last Thursday, tomorrow night with Fort Hays State coming to town next Tuesday. The Tigers (15-5 in D2 games) are likely just outside the Central Top 10; they fell to UNK 78-64 back in January.

The complete rankings can be found HERE.

