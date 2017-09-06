Lopers Look For 2-0 Start In Emporia

Kearney-UNK looks for it’s for its first 2-0 start since 2011 as the Lopers face off against 15th ranked Emporia State on Thursday night. UNK started its season with an upset win over Missouri Western last week 14-3, it was the first season opening win for UNK in six years. Emporia State which started the year ranked 5th in the Division Two Preseason rankings lost 34-0 to two time defending National Champion Northwest Missouri to open the year. It was the first time in 72 games that the Hornets had failed to score.

The game features two different styles, UNK will attack with the triple option, Emporia State will spread the field with four and five wide receivers all over the field. Junior Quarterback Braxton Marstall who had a big game last year against the Lopers returns to guide their offense. In last week’s victory over Missouri Western it was the UNK defense that led the way as they gave up just 209 yards. The Lopers showed marked improvement after giving up close to 37 ppg last season. UNK leads the all time series 12-9 but Emporia State has won nine out of the last 11 meetings. The Lopers did beat Emporia State 42-40 to end the 2014 season, but haven’t won in Emporia since 1983. Kickoff is set for 7pm and the game can be heard starting with coverage at 6:30pm on 93.1 KRVN FM “The River” krvn.com and by downloading the River AP or by clicking here.