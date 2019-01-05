Lopers Look To Bounce Back In Warrensburg

It was another tough loss for UNK as they dropped their game against Southwest Baptist 78-76 and the Lopers record now stands at 5-7. This team continues to show promise, but have had a hard time closing out games, which is to be expected with a young squad. Soon enough, these close losses will become wins. Things don’t get any easier for the Lopers as they face a tough Central Missouri team that has reeled off three straight wins.

This Central Missouri team is scoring 73 points per game and allowing 70 points per game. So it is apparent they are winning games in a close fashion so if UNK can keep within striking distance they have a great chance to steal a road victory. As a team, the remaining numbers aren’t amazing. Central Missouri is shooting 46% from the field, 37% from three, and 68% from the free throw line. The charity stripe stat may be a big one in this game. They are a decent rebounding team grabbing 34 per game.

Graduate Transfer Jafar Kinsey is leading Central Missouri in the scoring category. Kinsey shoots the ball well from three at 40% but looks like he gets to the line a good amount too shooting about four per game. UNK will have to limit Kinsey in this contest.

For UNK, bouncing back on this road trip is huge. UNK had a 45-39 lead at halftime against Southwest Baptist and let it slip away. It’s key for UNK to start fast again, but finish stronger. This team is very close to turning the corner. A bright spot in that loss was 17 points from sophomore Weston Baker-Magrath in the contest against the Bearcats. If UNK can get similar production from him from here on out, they will have some more W’s in the win column.

Pregame for today is set for 3:15 P.M. on 93.1 The River between UNK and Central Missouri.