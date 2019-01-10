Lopers Look To Get Back On Track At Home

The University of Nebraska Kearney Women’s basketball team’s most recent game was a loss to now ranked at 19th in the nation Central Missouri, 64-49. The contests don’t get any easier as they will face 11-3 Central Oklahoma but for the Lopers, they will host this Broncho team tonight in the Health and Sports Center.

For Central Oklahoma, they have been struggling a little bit as of late as they have gone just 2-2 in their last four contests. Their latest game was a loss to Northwest Missouri 51-47. This team is winning games by a nice margin as they are scoring 68 points per contest and allowing 58 points per game as well. They don’t shoot the ball exceptionally well at 42%, but they hold their opponents to 38% so as you can see their defense is tough, to say the least. They do make three-point shooting a focal point as they are hitting eight per game so UNK will need to key on stopping that facet of the Broncho’s game.

Junior guard Mcayla Haynes will be the focal point of the offense for UCO as she is scoring 12 points per game and shooting 40% from deep. Haynes has also hit 25 threes on the year for the Bronchos. Also for UCO, junior Ireon Smith is having a nice year at 11 points per game and also snatching eight boards per game. She does most of her damage from two-point range, but she has hit nine threes on the year as well.

For UNK, they continue to play well for a young team as their record stands at 8-5.UNK is scoring 72 points per game while holding their opponents to just 57. They have been playing very well on both ends and that will need to continue in conference play. Sophomore Kelsey Sanger is leading the way for UNK still at 11 points per game her production has been great but for the Lopers they still haven’t established a player who can go get a bucket at any time, but soon enough that will happen.

The Lopers will have home court to their advantage tonight and this would be a huge win for UNK if they can pull it off. The game can be heard on 93.1 The River with pregame set for 5:20 P.M.