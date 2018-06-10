UNK starting Quarterback Steve Worthing is ending his career due to an injury. During the UNK spring game, he suffered another concussion and has been advised that he should end his football career according to his doctor. The Elkhorn native had started the last couple of seasons for the Lopers, last year he passed for over 1,600 yards and eight tds. He also rushed for almost 300 yards and three scores.
Lopers Lose Starting Quarterback
UNK Quarterback Steve Worthing-Photo Courtesy UNK Sports Information
© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Comments