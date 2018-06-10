class="post-template-default single single-post postid-316494 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
Lopers Lose Starting Quarterback | KRVN Radio

Lopers Lose Starting Quarterback

BY Jayson Jorgensen | June 10, 2018
UNK Quarterback Steve Worthing-Photo Courtesy UNK Sports Information

UNK starting Quarterback Steve Worthing is ending his career due to an injury. During the UNK spring game, he suffered another concussion and has been advised that he should end his football career according to his doctor. The Elkhorn native had started the last couple of seasons for the Lopers, last year he passed for over 1,600 yards and eight tds. He also rushed for almost 300 yards and three scores.

