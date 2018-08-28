class="post-template-default single single-post postid-331765 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Lopers Move Up To 5th In D2 Ratings

BY Peter Yazvac/Sports Information | August 28, 2018
UNK ranked 5th in national ratings-Photo Courtesy UNK Sports

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team moved up three spots to fifth in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II Top 25 poll. The Lopers started its 2018 season by going 4-0 in the “Cougar Classic” last weekend in Southern California. UNK tallied 912 points to come in behind new No. 1 Minnesota-Duluth (4-0; 1,147 points), defending national champ Concordia-St. Paul (3-1/,1056), Lewis University of Illinois (4-0; 1,003) and Ferris State of Michigan (4-0; 960). Lewis also took part in the “Cougar Classic” with Ferris sweeping Concordia in its home tourney.

Overall, the Central Region has 10 teams among the nation’s top 22. The others are Northern State (No. 7), Southwest Minnesota State (No. 8), Central Missouri (No. 14), Central Oklahoma (No. 19), Wayne State (No. 20), Missouri Western State (No. 21) and Augustana (No. 22). Four other Central Teams – Arkansas Tech, Winona State, Upper Iowa and Northwest Missouri State — are receiving votes. The Lopers hosts its annual Fall Classic this weekend in the Health & Sports Center. The competition includes the Midwestern (Texas) State Mustangs who beat UCO in five sets last weekend.

