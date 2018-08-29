Lopers Name Captains For Season

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney football team has announced its team captains and alternate captains for the upcoming season. The selections were made by player vote with input from the coaching staff. The 2018 captains are tight end/long snapper Alex Harms (North Platte St. Patrick’s), defensive end Tye Spies (Mullen), center David Squiers (Kearney Catholic) and safety Dallas Vaughn (St. Louis, Mo.). Squiers earns a second straight captain honor while Vaughn was an alternate last fall. The others are tabbed for the first time. Named alternate captains are senior corner Famous McKinnon (Miami) and junior quarterback Alex McGinnis (Crete). Both earn the honor for the first time. Harms, McKinnon and Spies are fifth-year seniors with Squiers a graduate student who was a member of the 2013 recruiting class. Both McGinnis and Vaughn are fourth-year juniors and, like the others, will be in the starting lineup Thursday night when Missouri Southern State comes to town. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m and you can hear the game on 93.1 KRVN FM and krvn.com.