Lopers Number One

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska Kearney wrestling team moved up one spot to first in the Division II Wrestling Coaches Association second regular season poll. This poll is a tournament power index (TPI) ranking as teams receive points for individuals ranked. UNK has seven ranked among the 10 weight classes, good for 95 points and the number one spot. St. Cloud State, having won three of the last four national titles, is second at 91 points with Notre Dame (Ohio) College at 67 to be a distant third.

Individually, Kansas senior Calvin Ochs (165 lbs.) and Iowa sophomore Matt Malcom (157 lbs.) are both ranked number one. Malcom has been number one all year while Ochs, who medically redshirted last year, has just returned to action. Next, Iowa sophomore Josh Portillo (125 lbs.) moved up a spot to second in his class with Lincoln sophomore Jonathan Killingsworth jumping two spots to fourth at 141 lbs. Colorado senior Zach Stodden remained fifth at 174 pounds while Geneva junior Jarrod Hinrichs dropped two spots to fifth at 285 pounds. Finally, Pennsylvania junior Jacob Wasser goes from unranked to seventh at 149 lbs. He was slated to redshirt in 2018-19 but now will be the Lopers starter at this weight. UNK (0-3) heads to Louisville for the National Duals this weekend; pairings will be released in the next couple of days. The rest of Lopers will be in Hastings for the annual Cusatis Open.