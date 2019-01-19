Lopers Perform Well At Weekend Meet

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney track and field team won three events and had 39 other top 10 finishes at the Northwest Open Saturday in Maryville, Mo.

The non-team scoring meet featured around 20 teams; the schedule had to be adjusted as 10 schools couldn’t make the meet due to the winter storm.

Leading the Lopers was Imperial sophomore Destiny Reinke who won the mile (5:07.23) and was runner up at 800 meters (2:22.27). Her time in the mile paced the field of 41, was two seconds faster than the second place finisher and vaults into eighth on the UNK top 10 list. In the 800, Reinke was one of two Lopers in the top seven; the field included 38 others.

Also winning was Omaha senior Jake Mumby at 600 yards (1:13.13) and Iowa sophomore Maddie Bach at 3,000 meters (10:20.47). Mumby came in ahead of 26 others with a time just off his school record 1:129.29 set last January. Bach, in her second meet as a Loper, won by four seconds, led a field of 29 and turned in a time that ranks fifth in Loper lore.

Other track highlights included Lincoln sophomore Nate Pierce being fourth out of 62 in the men’s mile (4:12.45), Kearney sophomore Cole Willisfinishing fourth out of 65 in the 800 (1:54.34), Merna senior Elizabeth Cramer coming in fourth out of 22 in the 3,000 (18:35.09) and Lincoln sophomoreKatie Hastings running a 1:00.59 to be sixth at 400 meters. Pierce’s time ranks 11th nationally and just off the provisional time of 4:11.12.

UNK’s top field event was the men’s shot where five cracked the top eight. The leaders were Elm Creek senior Jacob Bartling (2nd/53-1.75) and Utica junior Tanner Barth (3rd/52-8.25). Grand Island native Zach Brittain was one of tree Lopers in the top six in the weight throw thanks to a third place throw of 54-8.

Finally on the men’s side, New Mexico junior Lindsey Larabee tied his indoor career best in the pole vault (15-5), McCook senior Darius Williams leaped 44-5.25 to be third in the triple jump with Florida sophomore Montrez Jackson and Lincoln sophomore Jacob Dowd both clearing 6-4.25 in the high jump.

Three Loper women finished in the top nine in the shot, led by Waco senior Mackenzie Crowder (3rd/46-5.50), with McCook sophomore Tiara Schmidtthird in the weight throw (53-6.50). She also was one spot behind Crowder in the shot (45-8). Crowder meets the provisional standard in the shot for a third straight meet and now ranks 21st in Division II.

UNK also had three in the high jump top nine with Omaha freshman Alyssa Schlaht clearing 5-1.75. Finally, Coleridge junior Ellie Arduser went 17-4.25 in the long jump to come in eighth with Holdrege sophomore Baylie Bryant finishing the same in the pole vault (11-2.50). The Lopers head to Seward next Friday for the Concordia Classic.