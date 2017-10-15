Lopers Pick Up 20th Win Of The Season

Kearney, Neb. – Freshman right side Anna Squiers had a season-high 10 kills to help eighth-ranked Nebraska Kearney sweep Lindenwood (-17, -25, -17) Saturday afternoon at the Health & Sports Center.

UNK (20-2, 8-1) pushes its home court winning streak to 47 in a row and is now in first place in the MIAA. On Friday night, Central Oklahoma was upset by Missouri Western State, 3-2, at home. UCO (20-2, 7-1) hosts NW Missouri State later on Saturday

For a second straight match, the Lopers hit below .200 (.184) but managed the win thanks to holding the Lions to a .119 effort. UNK entered the week leading the MIAA in opponent hitting percentage.

Kearney had its best offensive set right out of the gates, having 14 kills and just four errors (.312 pct.). UNK led the first set most of the way with Squiers having four of the Lopers first five kills. She also ended the set with a kill.

The second set was a battle, featuring seven ties and four lead changes. Lindenwood (14-9, 5-4) trailed 11-8 but setter/hitter Ivy Reynolds served up eight straight points. During this spurt, the Lions got four kills from 6-4 right side Emily Wylie.

Now down 16-11, UNK hung around, tying things up at 22 after back-to-back unforced LWU hitting errors. Kills from senior middle Tara Ziegelbein (Lincoln Lutheran) and junior outside Kendall Schroer (Ogallala) put the Lopers at set point but a Wylie kill, one of her match-high 14, tied things at 24. After another tie at 25, UNK closed out the set thanks to a kill from junior setter Lindsey Smith (Dakota Dunes, S.D.) and one of LWU’s 23 hitting errors.

“I fully expected this to be a tough weekend. It was huge to win the second set. Even though they are trying to stay up beat and feel good about themselves after that one, they were deflated,” said UNK head coach Rick Squiers . “They really out played us for significant portion of that set. They key to coming back was just grit and being at home in the Health & Sports Center. You never feel you’re out of it here.” Never trailing in the third set, UNK had five fewer blocks than LWU, 10-5, on the day with both squads tallying 35 kills and 40 digs. Kearney was plus eight in the serve game and had seven less attack errors.

“I was not surprised at all. A matter of fact, I was pleased we were able to find a way to sweep them. They’ve been giving people all kinds of trouble, they’ve been getting better every week and are playing with confidence,” said Squiers. “They have a new coach and a new go-to hitter who we never solved.” Squiers (Kearney Catholic) reached her kill total in 19 swings (.368). Over the last four matches, she’s averaging 2.69 kills per set and hitting .317.