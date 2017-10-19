(Video) Lopers Picked To Finish 10th In MIAA

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska Kearney women’s basketball team has been picked 10th in the MIAA preseason coaches’ poll. The poll was released today in conjunction with “Virtual Media Day.” Note head coaches vote on the makeup of the poll and cannot vote for their own team. UNK, which began official practice on Monday, went 12-16 (8-11) in 2016-17, finishing in eighth in the MIAA standings and hosting a first round conference tournament game. Among the seven returners from that squad are All-MIAA pick Michaela Barry (Battle Creek), senior guard McKenzie Brown (G.I. Northwest) and sophomore point guard Grace Barry (Lincoln East). In the preseason poll, the Lopers tallied 62 points to come in ahead of Missouri Southern State (49), NW Missouri State (43), Northeastern State (21) and Lincoln (18). Click here to see coach Eighmey’s thoughts on UNK’s season.

UNK is right behind Southwest Baptist (78). Three teams are very close at the top in Central Missouri (158 points; seven first place), Pittsburg State (157; four first place) and Emporia State (150; two first place). Central Oklahoma (138) is fourth and received the other first place nod. Head coach Carrie Eighmey has seven newcomers this winter, including transfers Alyssa Frauendorfer (Humphrey) and Katey Brown (Craig). Frauendorfer was a four-time volleyball All-American at Wayne State and Brown played last winter at Division II Missouri S & T. UNK begins its 2017-18 season with home games against Wayne (Sat./Nov. 11) and Central Christian College, Kan. (Mon./Nov. 13).