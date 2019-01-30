Lopers Picked To Finish 11th

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney softball team has been picked 11th in the 2019 MIAA preseason coaches’ poll. Head coaches vote on the makeup of the poll and cannot vote for their own team. The Lopers received 57 points to come in ahead of Fort Hays State, Southwest Baptist and Lincoln. UNK is right behind Missouri Southern State (58) and Pittsburg State (65). The top eight teams are all between 93-162 points. Defending regular season champion Washburn is the preseason favorite at 162 points and 11 first place votes with Central Oklahoma (151 points; two first place) a close second.

Defending tournament champ Emporia State is eighth at 93 points and the other first place nod. In 2018, UNK went 16-20 (10-15) to finish in 10th place in the league standings. The majority of that squad returns including four All-MIAA selections in senior third baseman Cheyenne Hamilton (Frederick, Colo.), junior outfielder Alexis Howe (Papillion-LaVista), junior first baseman/pitcher Sara Sempek (Papillion-LaVista) and junior outfielder Lex Ray (Platte City, Mo.). The Lopers start the season this weekend at the annual Kelly Laas Memorial Invite inside the “Husky Dome” in St. Cloud, Minn. UNK faces three members of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) in St. Cloud State, Concordia-St. Paul and Minnesota State-Mankato.

1.Washburn (13)

2.Central Oklahoma (2)

3.Central Missouri

4.Northwest Missouri State

5.Missouri Western State

6.Northeastern State

7.Lindenwood

8.Emporia State (1)

9.Pittsburg State

10.Missouri Southern State

11.UNK

12.Fort Hays State

13.Southwest Baptist

14.Lincoln