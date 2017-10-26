Lopers Picked To Win MIAA Wrestling Title

Kearney, Neb. – The 20th-ranked Nebraska Kearney wrestling team has been picked to the 2018 MIAA Championship. The Lopers have won the MIAA tourney title the past five years. The MIAA also recognizes a regular season (dual) champion and UNK has placed first in that race twice. Head coaches vote on the makeup of the poll can cannot vote for their own team. UNK received 24 points and four first place votes. No. 8 Central Oklahoma is close behind at 22 points and the other two first place votes. Rounding out the poll are No. 13 Fort Hays State (16), Lindenwood (14), Central Missouri (nine) and Newman (five). The MIAA Championships will be held on Sunday, February 11th, 2018, at Newman. UNK begins the 2017-18 season this Friday with its annual Blue/Gold Scrimmage. First matches start at 6 p.m. in the Health & Sports Center.