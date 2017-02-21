Lopers Ranked 2nd Heading Into Regionals

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney wrestling team is now tied for second with Maryville University in the latest Division II Wrestling Coaches Association Top 25 poll.

UNK and the Saints both tallied 47 points to trail defending national champion St. Cloud State by a single point. Rounding out the top six are Notre Dame College (Ohio), Central Oklahoma and Mercyhurst (Pa.). Besides UCO, other MIAA teams in the poll are Lindenwood (10th), Fort Hays State (T-11th) and Newman (T-25th).

Individually, seven of UNK’s 10 starters are ranked in the nation’s top 12. They are South Dakota senior Destin McCauley (4th/157 lbs.), Kansas juniors Bryce Shoemaker (4th/133 lbs.) and Calvin Ochs (2nd/165 lbs.), Maryland junior Kevin Barrett (3rd/285 lbs.), Illinois junior Keith Surber (10th/149 lbs.), Colorado sophomore Zach Stodden (9th/184 lbs.) and Pennsylvania true freshman Jacob Wasser (12th/141 lbs.).

After taking last weekend off, the Lopers head to the NCAA Super Region IV Tournament this Friday and Saturday in Golden, Colo. The top four finishers in each weight class will qualify for the NCAA Championships in March.

The regional field includes nine RMAC schools, four MIAA schools (UNK, UCO, NU and FHSU) and independents Simon Fraser from Canada and Ouachita Baptist from Arkansas.