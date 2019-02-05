Lopers Roll Newman In Wrestling Dual

Kearney, Neb. – The No. 2/11 Nebraska-Kearney wrestling team won the first six matches to fly by No. 18/22 Newman, 35-9, Monday night in Wichita. With the win, the Lopers (11-4, 5-0) secure at least a piece of the 2019 MIAA title. UNK can win it outright with a victory over Fort Hays State this Sunday at the Health & Sports Center. On the other side of the mat, the NU Jets drop to 3-6 (1-3). The dual started at 165 pounds and top-ranked Calvin Ochs (Hoxie, Kan.) improved to 9-0 with an 8-0 major decision over Noah Perkins. Ochs also had a shutout in Sunday’s win at Central Oklahoma. Next, senior Zach Stodden (Broomfield, Colo.) won a fifth straight match at 174 pounds by also beating his Jet foe by an 8-0 score.

UNK then inserted some new faces into the lineup as true freshman Terrell Garraway (Lenexa, Kan.) and senior Trey Schlender (Kearney) recorded back-to-back falls to make it 20-0. Garraway has mainly wrestled at 165 pounds this season with Schlender coming off the disabled list and wrestling for the first time since early January. UNK notched another 8-0 win when nationally-ranked Jarrod Hinrichs (Geneva) won at heavyweight with sophomore Josh Portillo (Clarion, Ia.), now ranked third at 125 pounds, having an 18-5 tech fall. He is among the national leaders in that area. Finally, the dual concluded at 157 pounds with No. 1 Matt Malcom (Glenwood, Ia.) facing No. 2 Tyler Meis. It proved to an anticlimactic battle as Malcom dominated as usual, having three takedowns and a reversal to win 9-3. He is now 22-5 with 16 bonus point victories. The “Senior Day” dual with the Tigers on Sunday will start at 3 p.m.