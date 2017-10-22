Lopers Run Well At MIAA Meet

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska Kearney cross country teams placed fourth (men) and fifth (women) at theSaturday morning in Warrensburg, Mo. The regionally-ranked men tallied 97 points to trail only 11th-ranked Lindenwood (65), meet host and 25th-ranked Central Missouri (71) and Missouri Southern State (91). Fifth-place Emporia State (120) was well behind the Lopers in the 11-team race.

On the women’s side, UNK tallied a solid 138 points to rank fifth among 13 teams. Seventh-ranked Pittsburg State (31) easily won the title with Fort Hays State (91) and defending Southwest Baptist (94) finishing second and third, respectively. Five Lopers, by finishing in the Top 20, earned All-MIAA honors. They were Blair senior Molly Dibben , Od senior Andrew Fields , Fremont senior Trevor Wiegert , Holdrege junior Gabby Gracia and DeWeese sophomore Corbin Hansen .

The Loper women saw all five of its scorers crack the top 45 with Dibben running the 6k course in 23:10.15, good for 12 team points. Right behind her was Gracia in 20th (23:38.01) with Auburn junior Melissa Davison (31 points/24:17.49) the third UNK runner to finish. This was Davison’s first meet of the fall.

Rounding out the top five for UNK was Kearney freshman Lacie Lindner (33 points/24:21.14) and Imperinal freshman Destiny Reinke (42 points; 24:40.45). Finally, Comstock freshman Zoe Ritz was one place behind Reinke (46th/24:40.85). Piper Misse, a sophomore from Pitt, was the winner in 22:19.54.