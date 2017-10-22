Lopers Run Well At MIAA Meet

On the women’s side, UNK tallied a solid 138 points to rank fifth among 13 teams. Seventh-ranked Pittsburg State (31) easily won the title with Fort Hays State (91) and defending Southwest Baptist (94) finishing second and third, respectively. Five Lopers, by finishing in the Top 20, earned All-MIAA honors. They were Blair senior Molly Dibben, Od senior Andrew Fields, Fremont senior Trevor Wiegert, Holdrege junior Gabby Gracia and DeWeese sophomore Corbin Hansen.
The Loper women saw all five of its scorers crack the top 45 with Dibben running the 6k course in 23:10.15, good for 12 team points. Right behind her was Gracia in 20th (23:38.01) with Auburn junior Melissa Davison (31 points/24:17.49) the third UNK runner to finish. This was Davison’s first meet of the fall.
Rounding out the top five for UNK was Kearney freshman Lacie Lindner (33 points/24:21.14) and Imperinal freshman Destiny Reinke (42 points; 24:40.45). Finally, Comstock freshman Zoe Ritz was one place behind Reinke (46th/24:40.85). Piper Misse, a sophomore from Pitt, was the winner in 22:19.54.
In a field of 93, Wiegert ran the 8k course in 25:48.69 to place seventh with Fields (15th/26:14.16) and Hansen (16th/26:21.24) close behind. Washburn sophomore Jacob Klemz came in first thanks to a 25:20.83. Scottbluff sophomore Shane Burkey (27th/26:53.12) and Lincoln redshirt freshman Nate Pierce (32nd/26:58.48) were UNK’s other scorers. Maryland sophomore Zach Gascho was just two spots behind Pierce in 27:02.44. UNK hosts the NCAA Central Regional meet in two weeks.