Lopers Sign Aurora Basketball Star

Kearney– Nebraska-Kearney head men’s basketball coach Kevin Lofton announced today that Aurora native Henry Penner will join the Lopers next season. UNK has four seniors on its 2017-18 roster in forward Trey Lansman and guards Ty Danielson, Lane Rohrich and Yashua Trent. The next signing period for Division II basketball is April 2018. Penner (6-6, 210 lbs.) averaged 14.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game last season for the Aurora High Huskies. He helped his team post a 25-2 record and reach the Class B state tournament semifinals. A member of the Bison-Nebraska Red AAU team in the summer months, Penner was named second-team Class B all-state by the Omaha World Herald. In the spring, he is a high jumper and 400 meter runner on the Huskies track team. The Lopers begin its 2017-18 regular season this weekend with two games against rival Wayne State (Nov. 10 and Nov. 12