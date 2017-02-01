Lopers Sign Class Of 29

Kearney, Neb. – Nebraska-Kearney head football coach Josh Lynn today announced the names of 26 high school seniors and three transfers who will play for the Lopers this fall.

This group features 19 Nebraska natives and 10 out-of-state players. Later this winter and spring, UNK will announce additional newcomers. vBy position, this first group of recruits breaks down to eight defensive linemen, five offensive linemen, four defensive backs, three running backs and linebackers, two athletes and wide receivers and one quarterback and tight end.

“Here’s what I believe in recruiting; it all starts up front. The teams in the MIAA are extremely physical on both sides of the line. They run the ball well and have strong run defenses,” said Lynn. “In recruiting, a lot of your time and effort needs to go to those big boys up front.”

UNK picked up three players from Omaha North High and two each from Grand Island Senior High, Creighton Prep, Omaha Concordia and Lincoln East High Schools.

As usual, there is a family connection with several newcomers. Receiver Payton Kinne is the grandson of Claire Boroff, an All-American running back for the Lopers and the winningest head coach in UNK history.

Kinne’s Islander teammate, Griffin Wenz, is the younger brother of former Loper left tackle Nick Wenz. Both Nate Bartling (Jacob) and Hayden Leach (Gavin) have older brothers on the current UNK squad with Nebraska City’s Dalton Williams having a father, Corey, who played at Kearney. “The overall height in this state is impressive. In New Mexico and Texas, you would sign a 6-3 offensive or defensive linemen. That’s pretty good height down there,” said Lynn. “Here, you’re 6-4 and that’s the norm. That’s what has stuck out with me, along with the quality of people in this state.”

“I’ve watched all 11 games (of the current team) from last year numerous times. You can never get a true feeling what a kid can do until you get them out on the field. You can watch them workout, you can watch them in the weight room, you can watch them on film. The best evaluation will come during spring ball,” said Lynn.

UNK is slated to begin spring ball in on Monday, March 13th, with the spring game set for Saturday, April 22nd. Kick time is at 11:30 a.m. with the annual Loper Football Backers banquet that evening.

Nebraska (19)

Nate Bartling, DL, 6-4, 275 lbs. (Elm Creek, Neb./Elm Creek H.S.)

Cameron Breinig, OL, 6-4, 280 lbs. (Omaha, Neb./Mt. Michael Benedictine H.S.)

Shannon Brewer, ATH, 5-11, 160 lbs. (Omaha, Neb./Creighton Prep H.S.)

Collin Brown, OL, 6-3, 300 lbs., (Bladen, Neb./Blue Hill H.S.)

Cyrus Collins, LB, 6-1, 215 lbs. (Omaha, Neb./Omaha North H.S.)

Raymond Gipson, DB, 5-10, 175 lbs. (Omaha, Neb./Omaha North H.S.)

Baylor Hellmuth, DL, 6-4, 255 lbs. (Hershey, Neb./Hershey H.S.)

Payton Kinne, WR, 5-10, 175 lbs. (Grand Island, Neb./Grand Island Senior H.S.)

Garrett Meyer, ATH, 5-10, 185 lbs. (Omaha, Neb./Omaha Gross Catholic H.S.)

Colton Morrow-Merrill, DL, 6-3, 250 lbs., (Tekamah, Neb./Tekamah-Herman H.S.)

Kazmere Nicholson, DB, 6-2, 185 lbs. (Omaha, Neb./Creighton Prep H.S.)

Jacey Nutter, LB, 6-1, 200 lbs. (Thedford, Neb./Sandhills-Thedford H.S.)

Cavion Randall, DL, 6-2, 255 lbs. (Lincoln, Neb./Lincoln East H.S.)

Mani Smith-Pittman, WR, 5-10, 170 lbs. (Omaha, Neb./Omaha North H.S.)

Thomas Tews, TE, 6-2, 195 lbs. (Omaha, Neb./Concordia H.S.)

Carson Walters, QB, 6-1, 190 lbs. (Lincoln, Neb./Lincoln East H.S.)

Griffin Wenz, DL, 6-4, 260 lbs. (Grand Island, Neb./Grand Island Senior H.S.)

Dalton Williams, OL, 6-2, 280 lbs. (Nebraska City, Neb./Nebraska City H.S.)

Alex Yaksich, OL, 6-4, 260 lbs. (Omaha, Neb./Concordia H.S.)

Out of State (10)

Tyriq Arties, DB, 6-0, 185 lbs. (St. Louis, Mo./McCluer South-Berkeley H.S.)

Nolan Balbin, LB, 6-0, 210 lbs. (Denver, Colo./D’Evelyn H.S.)

David Goodwin, RB, 5-10, 195 lbs. (Lauderhill, Fla./Coral Springs H.S./New Mexico Military Institute) … two years of eligibility remaining

Montrez Jackson, RB, 5-10, 175 lbs. (Trenton, Fla./Trenton)

Vance Johnson, DB, 6-0, 180 lbs. (Salina, Kan./Salina Central H.S./Hutchinson C.C., Kan.) … two years of eligibility remaining

Hayden Leach, DL, 6-7, 255 lbs. (Zebulon, N.C./East Wake H.S./Ft. Scott C.C., Kan.) … four years of eligibility remaining

Keaton Newgren, OL, 6-5, 275 lbs. (LaPorte City, Ia./Union H.S.)

Tevin Smith, DL, 6-0, 280 lbs. (Waukesha, Wisc./Catholic Memorial H.S.)

Larry Washington, DL, 6-0, 275 lbs. (Chicago, Ill./Brother Rice H.S.)

Rachaad White, RB, 6-2, 185 lbs. (Kansas City, Mo./Central H.S.)