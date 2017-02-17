Lopers Split Games On The Road In Oklahoma

Kearney, Neb. – The Central Oklahoma Bronchos shot 56 percent field and led from start to finish in a 92-84 win over Nebraska-Kearney Thursday night in Edmond, Okla. The Lopers (17-8, 10-6) and UCO (15-9, 10-6) are now tied for third place in the MIAA. Fort Hays State could’ve made it a three-way tie but was upset at Northeastern State, 66-64, tonight. Also, second-place Central Missouri (17-7, 11-5) was upset at home by Lincoln, 70-63 (OT).

Kearney, Neb. – Senior point guard Alexa Hogberg set a new school record for assists in a career and the Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team clamped down once again to upset 18th-ranked Central Oklahoma, 73-59, Thursday night in Edmond. UNK (10-14, 6-10 MIAA) has won six of its last nine games to be tied with Southwest Baptist and Missouri Southern State for eighth place in the league standings. At the end of the regular season, the eighth place team will host an MIAA Tournament first round game. To win on the road for the second time this year and to beat UCO (20-5, 11-5) for the second time in a week, UNK went 11 of 21 from downtown and forced 20 turnovers. Leading for 26 minutes, the Lopers did trail 40-36 midway through the third quarter. However, they responded with a game-clinching 11-0 run that featured threes from senior Nieka Wheler (Independence, Mo.) and junior McKenzie Brown (G.I. Northwest). Now on a four-game skid, UCO didn’t get closer than five points the rest of the night. UNK held the ‘Chos to 23 percent (3 of 13) shooting from the field over the last 10 minutes which included 0 of 5 from the three-point line. In the last nine games, UNK is allowing the opposition just 58.8 points per game.