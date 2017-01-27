Lopers Sweep Games At Home

Kearney, Neb. – Juniors Michaela Barry and McKenzie Brown combined for 43 points and 12 made three pointers to help Nebraska-Kearney rout Lindenwood, 69-55, Thursday night at the Health & Sports Center. Having won two of its last three games, the Lopers (6-12, 2-8) are now in a three-way tie for 11th place in the MIAA standings. A win Saturday over Lincoln (3-15, 2-9) could push them up to ninth. Leading for all but 35 seconds, UNK relied on its top two scorers on the season to tally 21 points in both the second and fourth quarters. Holding early leads of 11-6 and 29-18, the Lopers led by as many as 23 points before the Lions (7-11, 3-8) scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to narrow the gap a bit. Barry (Norfolk Catholic H.S.) finished with 23 points on 8 of 19 (6 of 10 threes) shooting. She came into the week ranked 12th in the league in scoring at 14.1. Next, Brown (G.I. Northwest) tied her season-high of 20 points by making 6 of 14 long range shots and going 2 of 2 at the line. She came in averaging 10.6 points per game. The six threes are career-highs for both Barry and Brown. For good measure, Arizona senior Alexa Hogberg sunk one, her 99th as a Loper, to make it 13 on the night for the Lopers. That is tied for second most in school history.

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney men’s basketball team shot 56 percent and got 21 bench points to hold off Lindenwood, 75-71, Thursday night at the Health & Sports Center. With the win, UNK (13-6, 6-4) stops a two-game losing streak and improves to 6-3 in games decided by 10 points or less. Meanwhile, the Lions fall to 14-9 (4-7). Shooting over 50 percent for the sixth time this winter, the Lopers led for 31 minutes. However, every time Kearney would move ahead by six or eight points, LWU would come back. It seemed the door was final shut on the Lions when Iowa junior Trey Lansman made a layup with 2:30 to go, making the score 74-64. That tied for the Lopers biggest lead of the night. However, Lindenwood went on a 7-0 run over the next 90 seconds to make things interesting. UNK was then whistled for an offensive foul while trying to inbound the ball with 48 seconds left. Lindenwood’s top three-point shooter, sophomore guard Prince Jackson, had two attempts to tie things up with the first hitting glass and rimming out. He finished 1 for 8 from behind the arc. UNK rebounded Prince’s second miss and that led to the game’s final point, a free throw by York junior Ty Danielson. Besides its hot touch, the Lopers were plus nine on the glass, 34-25. Lindenwood also shot well (50.0) but made three less triples than UNK, 7-4. Lansman went 9 of 11 from the field to score a team-high 19 points. Scoring 11 in the second half, he also had six rebounds, five assists and two late blocks. Next, Danielson went 3 of 6 from three-point land to tally 17 while also supplying six assists, five boards and two stuffs. Minnesota sophomore guard Isaiah McKay (11 points) also sank 3 of 6 triples and grabbed five defensive caroms with Bellevue freshman AJ Jackson having 10 points and six rebounds in 25 minutes off the bench. Lindenwood was paced by young forwards Dominique Dobbs (21 pts., 7 rebs., two blocks, two assists & two steals) and Chandler Diekvoss (15 points & three assists). Dobbs reached his point total by going 10 of 11 from the floor. UNK hosts the Lincoln Blue Tigers Saturday afternoon. Lincoln (13-7, 6-5) fell tonight at Fort Hays State, 74-72 (OT).