Lopers Sweep Lions At Home

Kearney, Neb. – Senior guard Yashua Trent hit a three pointer from the right wing with a second left to help Nebraska-Kearney rally past Missouri Southern State, 82-79, Saturday evening at the Health & Sports Center. UNK (5-5, 2-0) gets back to the .500 mark while the Lions fall to 2-5 (0-2).

Thanks to 11 made three pointers, Mo Southern led for nearly the entire way but by never more than nine points. The Lopers hung around thanks to a season-high 57 percent field goal shooting and then broke a 76 all tie when senior guard Lane Rohrich got a steal and dunked the ball with 2:07 remaining.

MSSU, finishing 11 of 27 from behind the arc, missed two threes and the Lopers followed with a bucket in the paint from senior forward Trey Lansman at the 34 second mark. Star guard CJ Carr missed a triple 10 seconds later but MSSU grabbed the rebound and called timeout.

After the break, starter Elyjah Clark came off a screen and hit his fifth three of the game to tie things at 79 with around 10 second left. UNK swiftly moved the ball up the court with Trent losing control of the ball on the right wing with the clocking inching to zeroes. However, the momentary loose ball helped create enough space and Trent stepped back and made his only three of the night from about 21 feet out.

The Lions set up a play after a timeout but Bellevue sophomore AJ Jackson caught the inbounds pass near the MSSU bucket.

“Yashua stepped up a made a big shot. We’ll take it at this point,” said UNK head coach Kevin Lofton .

Shooting over 50 percent for a third straight game, UNK got 17 points from both Lansman (Harlan, Ia.) and Rohrich (Pierce) and 16 from Trent. Off the bench, sophomore forward Kyle Juhl (Harlan, Ia.) made 7 of 10 shots, three from downtown, to score a career-high 18. He also had three rebounds and three steals in 26 minutes.

“Lane has been with us for four years and a lot of coaches call them program players. His role diminished a bit last year but he hung in there, got better and got an opportunity to start this year due to some injuries. He’s done a great job since and has had some huge games for us. When he plays with confidence, Lane is a very good player” said Lofton. “Kyle’s 18 points is the most we’ve had off the bench all year. He hit some big shots and we he plays aggressive he shoots it at a pretty high level.”

The Lopers did have a rare cold night at the line (16 of 26) but had 17 fast break points to zero for MSSU. A taller and more athletic Lions team was just plus one on the glass with UNK tallying 16 points off 11 MSSU turnovers.

Playing almost all 40 minutes, Lansman grabbed 11 rebounds (eight defensive), making this his fourth double double of the season. Trent had seven rebounds (six defensive) and six assists to go along with his point total with Rohrich at four assists, three boards and two steals in 36 minutes.

“They made shots and had seven threes at the half and that’s way more than we would like to see. Some of that was because we went zone to try and stop them from abusing us inside. It worked for a few possessions but then they started hitting some shots,” said Lofton.

Mo Southern saw Clark score a game-high 22 points thanks to those five threes with forward LJ Ross at 12 points and seven rebounds. Off the bench, post Enis Memic had 11 rebounds and 10 points in just 13 minutes. UNK heads to Emporia State and Washburn next weekend. Those games can be heard on 93.1 KRVN FM.

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team scored the first six points in overtime to get past Missouri Southern State, 72-67, Saturday afternoon at the Health & Sports Center.

The Lopers (8-0, 2-0) win a second straight extra session game and are now 3-0 in overtime this year; UNK was 0-3 in OT games the three previous seasons. The Lions, meanwhile, fall to 1-7 (0-2).

Thanks to some hot early shooting, Kearney lead 21-13 at the end of the first quarter and 35-23 at the break. However, MSSU went 9 of 15 (60 percent) from the field in the third to quickly get back into the game. Starting post Jenson Maydew scored 14 of her game-high 22 points in this quarter as she was 5 of 5 (3 of 3 threes) from the field.

MSSU’s momentum continued in the fourth quarter as they not only erased that large deficit but also held three different three point leads. The last came at 62-59 with 2:29 remaining. Neither team scored again until graduate transfer Alyssa Frauendorfer (Humphrey) converted a three-point play with 99 seconds left.

Post Desirea Buerge (18 points & 10 rebounds) missed two free throws soon after and the Frauendorfer sunk two freebies at the 31 second mark to give UNK the lead back. But, after a timeout, lefty guard Jasmine Green made a driving layup to knot things up at 64. The Lopers had a chance to win it at the buzzer but a driving layup from senior McKenzie Brown (G. I. Northwest) didn’t fall.

The Lions took the first five shots in overtime but missed them all. A Buerge travel call allowed UNK to get the ball back and Frauendorfer made a layup with 2:28 remaining. The Lopers didn’t trail again as MSSU missed three more shots. The last one, a three by Buerge, came with a second left and thus MSSU finished 6 of 26 from behind the arc.

“We knew they would work it inside and they did a good job of that in the second half. They were able to get us in situations where we had to bring help and that opened up other opportunities,” said Loper head coach Carrie Eighmey .

Both teams grabbed 41 rebounds and shot just above 40 percent from the field. UNK did go 16 of 21 at the line with MSSU making 5 of 9 freebies. Finally, Kearney’s bench outscored the MSSU reserves by 13.

Battle Creek senior guard Michaela Barry had 13 of her 15 of her team-high 21 points in the second half and overtime. She was 8 of 16 from the field and 5 of 7 at the line while also having six defensive rebounds, two assists and a steal in 41 minutes.

Briefly coming off the court due to a tweaked knee, Frauendorfer had 14 points and five rebounds, Brown hit two threes to score 10 with reserves Kennedy Sander (Lincoln Pius X) and Kelsey Sanger (Crofton) combining for 11 points and 10 rebounds. Brown’s second three came in OT and put UNK ahead six. Sanger, playing 31 minutes, grabbed the last rebound and had several hustle plays throughout the game.

“As much as it is a mismatch for us, it’s a mismatch for the other team. When they are bigger and trying to pound it inside, we try and go smaller (with Sanger). That forces them to guard a little more on the perimeter and be able to defend in space,” said Eighemy.

Besides Buerge, Maydew has 22 points and 11 rebounds with Chelsey Henry at 13 points, five assists and five boards.

UNK heads to Emporia State and Washburn next week.