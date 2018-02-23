Lopers Sweep Senior Night

Kearney, Neb. – Senior McKenzie Brown became Nebraska-Kearney’s all-time leader in made three pointers and senior Michaela Barry got hot late to help the Lopers rally past Southwest Baptist, 81-75, Friday evening at the Health & Sports Center.

This was the regular season finale for both teams. UNK (21-6, 13-6) will be the fourth or fifth seed in the MIAA Tournament which begins Monday night. Emporia State (16-7, 9-7) needs to win at Central Oklahoma (21-6, 12-6) on Saturday to move the Lopers into sole possession of fourth place. That would allow for a first round bye and an automatic trip to Kansas City next weekend.

It didn’t look like UNK would have to worry about that scenario as SBU (16-13, 7-12), buoyed by a career-high 27 points from junior forward Morgan Henderson, led 71-63 with five to play. However, the Lopers have had a penchant for late rallies in 2017-18 and did it again.

An 18-4 closing run fittingly featured 12 points from Barry (Battle Creek) and three apiece from Brown (G.I. Northwest) and graduate transfer Alyssa Frauendorfer (Humphrey). Meanwhile, SBU finished the quarter with12 total points on 6 of 18 (33 percent) shooting.

Two Barry free throws tied things at 75 with 1:23 left and then a Frauendorfer layup 34 seconds later gave UNK the lead for good. Barry and Brown went a combined 4 for 6 at the line to complete the scoring.

Early on, Brown carried the offense, scoring 16 in the first half thanks to four threes. She became the record holder with 1:02 left in the third quarter and that cut the SBU lead to two, 56-54. Finishing with a game-high 29 points on 10 of 22 (6 of 12 threes) shooting, Brown’s 248 made triples best the mark of 247 set by UNK Hall of Famer Beth Swift between 1998-02. Brown also had seven rebounds tonight in 37 minutes of action.

Next, Barry had 19 of her 26 points in the second half, mainly thanks to a 12 of 13 effort from the line. She also grabbed eight defensive caroms and had a team-best six assists. Finally, Frauendorfer worked around foul trouble to supply seven points and six boards with freshman guard Adreon Bell (Independence, Mo.) coming off the bench to have six points and four assists.

Having 20 second chance points thanks to 11 offensive rebounds, SBU saw Henderson have her second career 20-point game. Averaging just eight points per game, she was 13 of 18 (1 of 2 threes) tonight from the field while also having six boards and five assists.

Post Caylee Richardson (20 points and 12 rebounds) had a double double but UNK limited guard Megan Rosenbohm (six points) for the second time this season. She came in averaging over 20 a night.

Kearney, Neb. – Senior forward Trey Lansman reached the 2,000 career point mark and the Nebraska-Kearney men’s basketball team sunk 13 three pointers to beat Southwest Baptist, 80-62, Friday night at the Health & Sports Center.

This was the regular season finale for both teams. UNK (15-13, 11-8) has won five in a row while the Bearcats (12-16, 6-13) have lost three straight and seven and eight. These two teams likely will meet Tuesday night in the first round of the MIAA Tournament; the Lopers are sole possession of sixth place with SBU 11th. Pairing for the 12-team tourney will be announced tomorrow evening.

Lansman (Harlan, Ia.) came in needing nine points to become the fifth Loper to reach 2k in points. He had eight in the first half and then nailed a triple from the right wing 46 seconds into the second half to reach the milestone. Battling foul trouble, he finished with 12 points, eight boards, three assists, three blocks and a steal.

“It’s something that is well deserved. He’s done a great job with leadership and worked really hard over a four-year period to develop his skill set. It’s fun to watch him right now because he’s playing at a really high level,” said Loper head coach Kevin Lofton .

Lansman and fellow seniors Ty Danielson (York) and Lane Rohrich (Pierce) each made three triples in the game with UNK 8 of 13 from behind the arc in the first half. The 13 3’s tie a season-high effort and mark the fourth time in the last six games Kearney has had a double digit make total from downtown.

“Lane has stepped in and had a tremendous year for us. And we’re going to need him and everyone down the stretch to step up. It’s good to see our seniors playing well at this time of the year,” said Lofton.

UNK led for 37 minutes but SBU, shooting close to 50 percent most of the night, whittled a 16-point deficit down to eight midway through the second half. A dunk by freshman reserve post Weston Baker Magrath (Marshall, Min.) got the lead back into double digits and began a game clinching 13-4 run.

“We got off to a good start tonight and I think the guys were locked in for our seniors,” said Lofton.

Rohrich led the Lopers with 21 points on 8 of 10 (3 of 3 threes) shooting. Next, Danielson had 13 points (3 of 5 threes) with sophomore forward AJ Jackson (Bellevue West) having 11 points, a career-high 10 rebounds and three steals. Going 5 of 5 at the line, this is his first double double as a Loper.

Off the bench, Baker Magrath (five points, six rebounds and three blocks) and Iowa sophomore forward Kyle Juhl (three points and three assists) provided a lift. Finally, UNK tied a season-high in blocks (eight) as Rohrich had two and four others had at least one.

SBU was led by its top two players in senior wing Logan Hovey (18 points and seven rebounds) and freshman guard Chris Rossow (19 points, four assists, four rebounds and two steals).