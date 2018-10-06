Lopers Sweep UCM

Kearney, Neb. – Senior outside hitter Kendall Schroer had a season-high 17 kills and senior libero Ellie McDonnell had a match-high 20 digs to help fourth-ranked Nebraska-Kearney sweep 16th-ranked Central Missouri (-21, -22, -18) Saturday afternoon in Warrensburg.

The Lopers (22-1, 8-1) push its win streak to nine in a row and pick up its second win in six tries at UCM (16-5, 6-3) in the MIAA era.

To hand the Jennies its second home loss of the fall, UNK hit .258, had 7.0 team blocks and was plus 10 in the serve game. Central Missouri hit a respectable .250, had one more kill and four more digs than the Lopers but couldn’t overcome nine services errors.

Schroer (Ogallala), who also had 17 kills in a five-set win at Cal State San Marcos, reached her offensive out put today in just 42 swings (.357 pct.). That is her third highest hitting percentage of the season and tops against an MIAA foe.

Five others Lopers had between two and nine kills including Kearney sophomore middle Anna Squiers (nine) and Kansas junior outside Julianne Jackson (eight). Squiers hit a team-best .467 with Jackson digging up 12 balls.

McDonnell came into today needing 27 digs to reach 2,100 in her career. That would break Liz McGowan’s school record of 2,099, set between 2011-2014. McDonnell had 11 digs in the first set and now has 2,093 in her career.

The match featured 12 ties and seven lead changes with UNK breaking a 22-all tie in the second set thanks to three straight kills. Two came from Jackson with the other by Squiers. The Lopers then jumped out to a 10-5 lead in the third and never looked back.

UCM was paced by Audrey Fisher (11 kills) and Kylie Hohlen (10 kills and eight digs). UNK hosts Missouri Southern State and Southwest Baptist next weekend.