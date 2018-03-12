class="post-template-default single single-post postid-296611 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Lopers Sweep Weekend Series

BY UNK Sports Information | March 12, 2018
Photo Courtesy UNK sports information

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney baseball team used a balanced offensive attack and had four pitchers combine on an eight-hitter to roll past Minot State, 11-2, Sunday afternoon at Memorial Field. In the midst of a 14-game homestand, the Lopers are now 10-10 after sweeping the non-conference series from the Beavers (2-8). Today’s game was played in some cold temperatures but that didn’t stop the teams from scoring four runs in the first inning. With the wind again blowing swiftly from left to right field, UNK led 3-1 after sophomore first baseman Ty Roseberry (Kearney) hit a three-run dinger down the right field line. UNK then busted things open with a four-run fifth.

The big blow was a two-run triple to right by junior left fielder Brandon Hernandez (San Diego, Calif.). The ball was almost caught by MSU right fielder Michael Borst but, instead, hit off the wall and rolled towards in the infield. On the bump, junior lefty Jeremy Moyer (Prescott, Ariz.) struck out four and allowed one earned over the first four innings. Sophomore righty Peyton Pocock (Kearney) moved to 2-1 by throwing a scoreless fifth with senior Bradley Brown (Aurora, Colo.) blanking MSU for three straight innings. He fanned three and didn’t walk a Beaver. Finally, senior righty Thomas Ruwe (Arlington) struck out two in the ninth. From the two hole, Hernandez went 3 for 5 with a run and three RBI’s with four teammates collecting two hits apiece. That group included Roseberry and true freshman catcher Will Olson (Millard West). UNK hosts MIAA power Missouri Southern State (17-3, 5-1) next weekend. Game times are currently set for 3 p.m., (Friday) 3 p.m. (Saturday) and noon (Sunday).

