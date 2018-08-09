Lopers To Begin The Season In Top Ten

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team is ranked eighth in the AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association) Division II Top 25 preseason poll.

UNK went 33-4 last year and was ranked ninth in the final rankings. This is the 149th consecutive poll the Lopers have appeared in, as well as the 183rd time the program has cracked the top 10.

Kearney received 837 points to be one of 10 Central Region teams in the poll. Defending national champion Concordia University-St. Paul is No. 1 (1,198 points; 47 first place votes) with Southwest Minnesota State second (1,077 points).

Besides CU and SMSU, the other Central teams in the preseason poll are Minnesota-Duluth (No. 3), Northern State (No. 9), Arkansas Tech (No. 14), Central Oklahoma (No. 16), Winona State (No. 17), Central Missouri (No. 22) and Augustana (No. 23). Three other Central squads are receiving votes including Missouri Western State (No. 26) and Wayne State (No. 27).

This marks UNK’s 320th week ranked in the AVCA Division II poll, fourth most behind UCM (411), the University of Tampa (384) and UMD (337). The last time Kearney wasn’t ranked was the 2007 preseason poll.

With five starters and its top libero returning, UNK began fall camp this past Monday in Sioux City, Ia. The Lopers begin the regular season on Friday, August 24, at the Cougar Classic in San Marcos, Calif. The next AVCA Top 25 will be released on Monday, August 27.