Lopers To Get New Playing Surface

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball program announced today it will debut a new Taraflex playing surface this upcoming season. “As we strive to stay at the forefront of an increasingly competitive college volleyball landscape, I would like to invite you to participate in our bold campaign to make one of the best home courts even better. UNK can join the likes of Nebraska, Creighton and other highly committed programs with the addition of a Taraflex playing surface beginning fall 2019,” said UNK head coach Rick Squiers Loper fans can assist the program by donating to the project to help offset the costs. That’ll allow the program to use monies for other needs. UNK’s first regular season match on the new court will come on Friday, September 6, against Adams State in the “Loper Preseason Invite.” First serve is set for noon.

In addition to greatly enhancing the aesthetics of the Health and Sports Center volleyball experience, this Olympic-level, roll-out playing surface is more forgiving and provides better shock absorption for landing and diving. It will literally transform the Buckle Court for the volleyball season while reducing physical stress on Loper student-athletes. UNK will be one of only two schools in the NCAA Division II with such a court and it may also help attract future top prospects. “We look forward to the excitement of stepping onto our world-class court this coming fall,” said Squiers.