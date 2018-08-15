Lopers To Hold Blue/Gold Scrimmage

Kearney, Neb. – The eight-ranked Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team will hold a “Blue-Gold” scrimmage on Tuesday, August 21.

The match, consisting of three sets to 25 points, will begin at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

The NCAA Division II volleyball season begins a week earlier this year, due to the NCAA Fall Sports Festival (Nov. 25-Dec. 1 ), so UNK leaves for its first regular season matches on Wednesday, August 22. The Lopers are taking part in the Cougar Classic August 24-25 at Cal State San Marcos. UNK went 33-4 in 2017, reaching the NCAA Tournament for a 19th consecutive year, winning the MIAA Tournament and sharing the MIAA regular season title.