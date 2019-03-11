Lopers To Host Spring Event On Tuesday

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team will have four competition dates this spring starting Tuesday, March 12, with the home “March Melt” event.

The Blue/Gold instrasquad dual will begin at 6 p.m. next Tuesday with the format being three sets to 25 points. A free-will donation will help benefit the Kearney Help Care Clinic.

HelpCare Clinic is a free clinic providing necessary medical care to uninsured, low-income residents and employees of Buffalo and Kearney Counties. Since opening in 2015, HelpCare has served over 1,200 individual patients using a network of nearly 200 volunteers. HelpCare provides primary medical care, chronic disease management, as well as a variety of specialty services to our patients. HelpCare Clinic is a partner agency of United Way of the Kearney Area.

The Lopers also will be home on Saturday, March 30, and Saturday, April 13.

2019 Spring Schedule

Tuesday, March 12 – Blue/Gold Instrasquad (6 p.m.)

Saturday, March 30 – Home Quadrangular Tournament (vs. Fort Hays St., Midland U, McCook C.C. … time TBA)

Thursday, April 4 – Vs. Washburn @ Syracuse High School (6 p.m.)

Saturday, April 13 – Annual Home Legends Classic (Schedule and times TBA)