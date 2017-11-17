Lopers Track & Field Team Adds Four to 2018-19 Roster

Kearney, Neb. – Nebraska-Kearney head track and field coach Brady Bonsall announced today the names of four high school seniors who’ll join the Lopers next season.

They are thrower Alex Goracke (Giltner), distance runner Kennedy Krejdl (Aurora), thrower Haley Lewis (Ft. Morgan, Colo.) and high jumper and hurdler Alyssa Schlant (Millard West).

UNK has 24 seniors on this year’s team (13 men and 11 women). The next signing period for Division II track and field comes in April 2018.

At last year’s Class D state meet, Goracke was fourth in the shot put and fifth in the discus. His top efforts are 50-6 (shot) and 149-9 (discus). In Class A, Schlant is a three-time state qualifier in both the 100 hurdles and high jump and a two-time placer in the 300 hurdles. She has cleared 5-4 in the high jump and turned in efforts of 15.45 (100 hurdles) and 46.24 (300 hurdles).

Next, Krejdl is a four-time Class B state cross country qualifier, finishing 21st last month at the Kearney C.C. She also is a three-time state track qualifier at 1,600 meters (5:31.37) and a two-time qualifier in the 800 (career best of 2:22.28).

Finally, Lewis preps at Fort Morgan High School. For the Mustangs, she has qualified for the Class 4A state in meet in the shot (three times), discus (once) and triple jump (twice). Her top throws are 112-7 (discus) and 38-6 (shot) while leaping 35-7.25 in the triple.

UNK begins the 2017-18 indoor season with the annual Charlie Foster Pre-Holiday Classic on December 8-9 in Cushing Coliseum.