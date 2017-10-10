Lopers Up To 8th In Volleyball Rankings

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team moved up one spot to eighth in the latest edition of the AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association) Division II Top 25 poll. UNK (18-2) went 3-0 at home last week, including a four-set win over current No. 12 Regis (Colo.), to push its home court win streak to 45 in a row. The school record is 66 straight, set from 2002-2005. The Lopers received 840 points this week to be one of six Central Region teams in the top 11. Lewis University (Ill.) is the new number one squad; the Flyers (17-1) handed UNK a 3-2 loss (-23, -19, 18-25, 22-25, -8) back in early September.

Other Central Region teams in the poll are former No. 1 Southwest Minnesota State (No. 2), defending national camp Concordia-St. Paul (No. 3), Minnesota-Duluth (No. 5), Central Oklahoma (No. 7), Northern State (No. 9), Winona State (No. 14), Arkansas Tech (No. 16), Augustana (No. 18), Central Missouri (No. 20) and Wayne State (No. 21). NSU upset Southwest in four sets on Saturday with CU suffering the same fate at UMD. UNK hosts UCM Friday at 6 p.m. and the Lindenwood Lions (12-8, 4-3) Saturday at 3 p.m. A six-match home stand ends next Tuesday (Oct. 17th) against NAIA Bethany College (Kan.).