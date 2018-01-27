Lopers Win 11th Straight, Set School Mark

Kearney, Neb. – The 12th-ranked Nebraska-Kearney wrestling team won a series of close battles to beat 20th-ranked Lindenwood, 29-6, Friday night in St. Charles, Mo.

The Lopers (19-1, 3-0) have won 11 in a row to break the school record for dual wins in a year (18/2008-09 and 2009-10). Note four of UNK’s wins are over junior colleges.

The first two weight classes were a battle of nationally-ranked individuals and the Lions (4-5, 0-3) took both. Fourth-ranked Carlos Jacquez used a late takedown to edge ninth-ranked Josh Portillo (Clarion, Ia.), 8-6, while eighth-ranked Hunter Haralson blanked 11th-ranked Bryce Shoemaker (Baldwin City, Kan.), 2-0.

UNK won the next eight bouts, six by decision. Sophomore Tevin Briscoe (Garden City, Kan.) got the Lopers on the board thanks to a late reversal to win 4-3 at 141 pounds. Next, defending national champion Keith Surber (Sparta, Ill.) returned home and used some early near fall points to hold off Nate Trepanier, 9-6, at 149 pounds. A twister late in the second period almost resulted in Surber’s fourth fall of the year.

Next, Colorado junior Zach Stodden blanked Sam Pennington, 2-0, at 174 pounds with junior Issac Deaton (184 lbs.) and sophomore Trey Schlender (Kearney) both winning by major decision. Finally, sophomore heavyweight Jarrod Hinrichs (Geneva) scored three points in the closing seconds to edge 12th-ranked Jacob Borgmeyer, 4-1. Hinrichs has now beaten four nationally-ranked wrestlers during his 17-match win streak.

Kearney hosts 10th-ranked Central Oklahoma next Thursday at Kearney High. UNK will close out the regular season on “Super Bowl” Sunday hosting Newman at the Health & Sports Center.