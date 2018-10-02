(Audio) Lopers Win 20th Match Of The Season

Click here to listen to the podcast

Kearney, Neb. – The fourth-ranked Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team hit .396 to sweep the College of Saint Mary (-12, -14, -14) Tuesday night at the Health & Sports Center.

In front of a season-high crowd of 1,250, UNK (21-1) pushes its win streak to seven in a row with the home court streak up to 63 straight. The Flames stay at 12-11 as this was an exhibition match per NAIA rules.

Trailing just once all night, the Lopers used all 13 players on its active roster with 10 registering a kill. Serving up four aces, UNK also had a 50-39 dig advantage to hold CSM to a .038 hitting efficiency.

Senior outside Kendall Schroer (Ogallala) paced a balanced offensive attack with a team-high nine kills and a .438 attack percentage with sophomore right side Mary Katherine Wolfe (Omaha Marian) at eight kills, six digs, five assists, two aces and two blocks. She also hit .400, one of six Lopers to come in at .333 or higher.

Next, junior outside Emma Benton (G.I. Central Catholic) recorded seven kills and a solo block with junior outside Julianne Jackson (Bonner Springs, Kan.) at a team-high 16 digs and five kills. Finally, senior libero Ellie McDonnell (Papillion) had 15 digs, pushing her career total to 2,056. She needs 44 more to break Liz McGowan’s record of 2,099.

The Flames were led by junior outside Payton Robley who had eight kills, seven digs and two blocks. UNK returns to the road this weekend to face Lindenwood (Friday night) and No. 16 Central Missouri (Saturday afternoon).