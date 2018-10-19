Lopers Win Again

Kearney, Neb. – Senior outside hitter Kendall Schroer had 14 kills and senior libero Ellie McDonnell had 27 digs to help second-ranked Nebraska-Kearney sweep Emporia State (-12, -21, -13) Friday night at the Health & Sports Center.

The Lopers (26-1, 12-1) push its win streak to 13 in a row and also tie the school record for consecutive home wins. The 2002-05 UNK squads also won 66 straight in the H & S Center. This streak is tied for third longest in Division II history; Cal State San Bernardino won 66 on its home court between 2008-11

To beat the Hornets (11-15, 5-8) for the second time this fall, UNK hit .280 and had big advantage in digs, 80-63, and kills, 46-31. However, things got a bit dicey in the second set as E-State rallied from a 12-5 hole to tie things up at 21. The 16-7 run ended with an unforced Loper attack error and right after head coach Rick Squiers called his second timeout.

UNK bounced back to score the final four points of the set, two coming via the block. Junior outside Julianne Jackson (Bonner Springs, Kan.) had a solo stuff with sophomores Anna Squiers (Kearney Catholic) and Mary Katherine Wolfe (Omaha Marian) combining for one to make it 23-21.

Schroer (Ogallala) continued her hot streak, hitting .414 to reach her match-high kill total in just 29 swings. She has had a double digit kill total in five of her last six matches.

Next, McDonnell (Papillion) was just seven digs shy of tying the school three-set record. Liz McGowan had 34 digs in a 2012 sweep of Central Missouri. McConnell’s total is now the third most in Loper lore. Finally, Wolfe had 10 kills, nine digs, three blocks and three assists from her right spot position.

Emporia was led by Taylor Otting who had nine kills, nine digs and four blocks.

UNK hosts No. 11 Washburn (24-1, 12-1) tomorrow at 6 p.m.