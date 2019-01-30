class="post-template-default single single-post postid-362421 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"
BY Peter Yazvac/Sports Information | January 30, 2019
Lopers Win Big In Dual

Kearney, Neb. – The second-ranked Nebraska-Kearney wrestling didn’t allow an offensive point in blanking Central Missouri, 50-0, Tuesday night at the Health & Sports Center.

The first of three MIAA duals this week, UNK improves to 9-4 (2-0) while the Mules fall to 0-4 (0-3). Up next the Lopers are at No. 18 Central Oklahoma (Sunday) and No. 23 Newman (Monday). 34390

To record its first shutout of an MIAA opponent in five years, UNK had 14 takedowns, eight 4-point near falls, three 2-point near falls, three points of riding time and a reversal. On the other hand, UCM had seven escapes.

Having first period fall were seniors Calvin Ochs (165 lbs.) and Brady Radik (197 lbs.) and sophomores Wesley Dawkins (133 lbs.) and Matt Malcom (157 lbs.). Ochs is now 7-0, Malcom improves to 20-5 with an 11-match win streak while Dawkins is 20-7 (eight falls).

Next, sophomores Jonathan Killingsworth (141 lbs.) and Josh Portillo (125) recorded tech falls, outscoring their Mule opponents by a 34-2 margin. Finally, senior Zach Stodden (174 lbs.) had a 13-2 major.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
