Lopers Win Big In Dual

Kearney, Neb. – The second-ranked Nebraska-Kearney wrestling didn’t allow an offensive point in blanking Central Missouri, 50-0, Tuesday night at the Health & Sports Center.

The first of three MIAA duals this week, UNK improves to 9-4 (2-0) while the Mules fall to 0-4 (0-3). Up next the Lopers are at No. 18 Central Oklahoma (Sunday) and No. 23 Newman (Monday).

To record its first shutout of an MIAA opponent in five years, UNK had 14 takedowns, eight 4-point near falls, three 2-point near falls, three points of riding time and a reversal. On the other hand, UCM had seven escapes.

Having first period fall were seniors Calvin Ochs (165 lbs.) and Brady Radik (197 lbs.) and sophomores Wesley Dawkins (133 lbs.) and Matt Malcom (157 lbs.). Ochs is now 7-0, Malcom improves to 20-5 with an 11-match win streak while Dawkins is 20-7 (eight falls).