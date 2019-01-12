Lopers Win Dual At Mines

Kearney, Neb. – The second-ranked Nebraska-Kearney wrestling team started the night with two technical falls to beat Colorado School of Mines, 24-14 (PDF), Friday in Golden.

This was the first time the Lopers (4-4) and Orediggers (7-1) met in a dual since the 2009-10 season. UNK has now taken all 19 matches.

Kearney took the air out of the building by jumping to an 10-0 lead. Not surprisingly second-ranked sophomore Josh Portillo (Clarion, Ia.) started things with a 19-4 victory at 125 pounds. His 22nd win and sixth tech of the year included two 4-point near falls, four takedowns and came in 6:24. Portillo came into the week tied for third in D2 in tech falls.

Next, Lincoln sophomore Wesley Dawkins roared past senior Noah Au-Yeung who has been nationally-ranked this year. Dawkins improved to 19-6 by having three 4-point near falls, three takedowns and ending things at 6:26.

Mines took the next two classes by decision with top-ranked Matt Malcom (Glenwood, Ia.) making it 14-6 after a 10-2 major decision at 157 pounds. His 13th bonus point win of the year including riding time and a 4-point near fall.

Next, senior Zach Stodden (Broomfield) returned home to get past Robert Gambrell, 6-4, at 174 pounds with senior Brady Radik (Gretna) having three takedowns and a 2-point near fall to win 12-4 at 197 pounds. Finally, fifth-ranked heavyweight Jarrod Hinrichs (Geneva) is now a team-best 23-6 after five takedowns led to a 10-6 victory.

UNK hosts the annual Midwest Duals next weekend at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. The Loper “Reserves” have three duals Friday against junior college and NAIA competition while the Loper “Varsity” faces Truman and No. 6 Lindenwood on Saturday. Times will be announced early next week.