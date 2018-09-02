Lopers Win Own Tournament

Kearney, Neb. – Sophomore right side MK Wolfe pounded home 21 kills to help fifth-ranked Nebraska-Kearney sweep Minot (N.D.) State and Newman (Kan.) Saturday at the Health & Sports Center.

With the wins the Lopers (8-0) placed first in the annual Rosella Meier UNK Fall Classic presented by Runza and New Victorian Inn & Suites. UNK has now won 59 consecutive home matches, dating back to the start of the 2015 season.

In the afternoon tilt against the MSU Beavers (-15, -15, -11), the Lopers hit .287 and managed eight team blocks. UNK also had 39 digs to hold MSU to a -.019 (21-23-108) hitting efficiency. Ten of the Beavers (5-3) kills came in the first set.

Wolfe (Omaha Marian) led another balanced attack with 10 kills and a .500 hitting percentage. She also provided seven digs and two blocks. Next, sophomore middles Josie Cox (North Platte) and Madi Stearnes (Millard South) combined for seven kills and no errors in eight swings. Defensively, sophomore middle Anna Squiers (Kearney Catholic) had a team-best five blocks and senior libero Ellie McDonnell (Papillion-LaVista) dug up a match-high 21 balls.

Kearney warmed up even more at night (-8, -13, -17) as they hit a super .354 (43-8-99). The opponent was again below zero, this time coming in at -.012 (18-19-84).

Wolfe hit .800 (12-0-15), tied for the fifth highest hitting percentage in a single match (minimum 10 kills). Outside Kelsey Werner had the same stat line in a 2010 win over Bellevue; middle Jeri Walkowiak set the Loper standard in a 2007 victory against Minnesota State (.933/14-0-15). Also for Kearney, junior outside Emma Benton (G.I. Central Catholic) had eight kills and hit .304 and senior setter Lindsey Smith (Dakota Dunes, SD) had 36 assists, eight digs, three kills and block and ace. UNK heads to Pennsylvania next weekend for the “Vulcan Classic.”