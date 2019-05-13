Lopers Wins Six Events At Home Meet

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney track and field team won six events at the Loper Last Chance Twilight meet Sunday night at Kearney High School. This was one of the final “Last Chance” meets in the country as national qualifiers for both the NCAA and NAIA Outdoor Championships come out this week. Student-athletes from as far away as Illinois and Missouri Southern State took prat today with Colorado-Colorado Springs sending a large contingent as well. Waco senior Mackenzie Crowder led the Lopers as she won the shot put with a career-best toss of 48-4. The effort moves her up to 23rd on the national list and squarely on the bubble to reach the NCAA Championships Memorial Day Weekend in Texas.

Seniors Jacob Bartling (Elm Creek) and Grant Myers (Cairo) were already in good shape to make it to Texas and both slightly improved their standing today. Bartling was runner up in the discus with a career-best throw of 174-8 with Myers winning the pole vault by clearing a career-best 16-5.50. Bartling also was runner up in the shot (58-2). Next, Florida sophomore Montrez Jackson leaped 6-10.75 to win the high jump. Last weekend he set a new UNK record (7-0.50) in the event and today tried to clear 7-3. The national leader is at 7-2.50. Finally, Grand Island junior Mackenzie Puckett won the triple jump (39-3.75), McCook sophomore Tiara Schmidt was second in both the shot (48-2) and hammer (174-9), Oklahoma junior Cassidy McIntire was runner up at 100 meters (12.03) and Axtell freshman Jarett Bertrand won at 400 meters (51.07).