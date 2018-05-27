Lopers Wrap Up Track Season

Kearney, Neb. – Seniorand juniorearned second-team All-American honors at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships Saturday in Charlotte, N.C.

This was third and final day of a meet hosted by Johnson C. Smith University. Texas A&M-Kingsville (men) and MIAA-member Lincoln (women) won team national championships.

Both Stapleman (pole vault) and Bartling (shot put) came in 10th place in their respective event; the USTFCCA (U.S. Track & Field/Cross Country Coaches Assoc.) began awarding second-team All-American honors for ninth-12th place finishers during 2015-16 season. Places one through eight are first-team All-Americans.

Next, junior Mackenzie Crowder (Waco) was 23rd in the shot put with true freshman Anna Squiers (Kearney Catholic) 20th in the discus.

To start an overcast day, Stapleman (Fairfield Sandy Creek) cleared the opening height of 16-0 on his third attempt. He then went 16-4 on his second try before bowing out at 16-8. Colorado School of Mines sophomore Jade Pinksto came in first (17-3.75) with the MIAA also finishing fifth, ninth, 11th and 15th in a 20-person field.

Stapleman finished eighth at the NCAA indoor meet in March; he is the first Loper to All-American in both seasons since long jumper Brady Land in 2015.

After missing second-team All-American honors by just nine inches in the discus on Friday night, Bartling (Elm Creek) garnered his first such career accolade with a toss of 57-2.75. He was set to reach the nine-person finals but Wheeling (W.V.) Jesuit’s Alex Pressley went 58-4 in the last throw of the first round.

Bartling had a toss of 56-4.75 on his first attempt before fouling on his second try. Junior Richard Cervantes of TAMUK won the national title (62-8.75) with the MIAA placing sixth, eighth, 11th, 12th and 15th in the 20-person field.

Earlier in the day, Crowder (Utica Centennial) had a top effort of 43-8. Freshman Zada Swoopes of West Texas A&M came in first (54-2.50) with the MIAA finishing third and eighth, respectively. The last All-American honor came in 47-0.25.

Finally, to close out the weekend, Squiers placed 20th out of 24 in the discus with a top heave of 136-3. Angelo (Texas) State sophomore Daisy Osakue was the national champ (194-0) while San Francisco State’s Destiny Mack-Talalemotu (148-5) coming in 12th to earn the final All-American honor.

The only other MIAA qualifier in the event, Fort Hays State senior Courtney Geiger, came in 22nd.