Lopers Wrestling Knock Off UCM

Kearney, Neb. – The 12th-ranked Nebraska-Kearney wrestling team used two bonus point wins and two forfeits to beat Central Missouri, 27-14, Wednesday night in Warrensburg.

UNK (18-1, 2-0) pushes its win streak to 10 straight while the Mules fall to 3-11 (1-2).

The Lopers led 12-0 right off the bat as nationally-ranked Josh Portillo (9th/125 lbs.) and Bryce Shoemaker (11th/133 lbs.) both won by forfeit. The lead quickly grew to 17-0 as sophomore Tevin Briscoe (Garden City, Kan.) recorded two takedowns and had 12 near fall points to tech Zachary Schridde, 16-1, in just 2:18.

While the Mules pulled an upset at 149 pounds, redshirt freshman Matt Malcom (Glenwood, Ia.) majored Shea Conley, 16-6, at 157 pounds. Malcom led 5-2 heading into the third period and secured the win thanks to six near fall points and 2:18 of riding time.

UCM took the next three weight classes but sophomores Trey Schlender (197 lbs.) and Jarrod Hinrichs (285 lbs.) closed things out for UNK. Schlender (Kearney H.S.) scored four points in the first period to win 8-2 with Hinrichs (Geneva) having 3:31 of riding time and four takedowns in a 13-7 victory. He is now 29-6 on the year, including 17-0 vs. Division II competition. Kearney heads to 20th-ranked Lindenwood (4-4, 0-2) on Friday night