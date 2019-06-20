Louisville rallies in 9th to beat Mississippi State in CWS Elimination Game

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Drew Campbell’s single off Cole Gordon drove in Danny Oriente for the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning, and Louisville eliminated Mississippi State with a 4-3 victory in the College World Series on Thursday night.

The Cardinals (51-17) made up a three-run deficit to advance past a third game for the first time in their five CWS appearances. They’ll play No. 2 national seed Vanderbilt in the Bracket 2 final on Friday.

Mississippi State (52-15) had been 47-0 when leading after eight innings, but closer Cole Gordon struggled after having allowed no runs over his last seven appearances. Louisville, which entered the night 1-16 when trailing after eight innings, tied it at 3 in the ninth when Jake Snider walked leading off against Gordon (5-1) and took second on the reliever’s pickoff attempt in the dirt.

Oriente singled into left center, and Jake Mangum came up throwing. Snider slid in headfirst ahead of Dustin Skelton’s tag attempt and the Mississippi State catcher couldn’t hold onto the ball. Oriente took second on the throw home.

Campbell then sent Gordon’s 2-2 pitch into center field, cracking a smile as he left the batter’s box on his way to first. Oriente scored easily, and Campbell sprinted past second base, threw his batting helmet into the grass and prepared to be mobbed by teammates in left field. Reid Detmers (13-4) got the win after getting one out in the top of the ninth.

Freshman JT Ginn had limited Louisville to three hits over six shutout innings. MSU built a 3-0 lead, with Rowdey Jordan doubling in a run and Landon Jordan following with an RBI single in the fourth and Tanner Allen singling in a run in the seventh. The Cardinals cut into the deficit against Jared Liebelt, who relieved Ginn to start the seventh. Liebelt issued two straight walks and an infield single before Campbell singled, and Justin Lavey’s RBI groundout made it a one-run game.

Louisville would have to beat Vanderbilt on Friday and again Saturday to reach the best-of-three finals next week.